Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame 2020 class announced

Pete Brown – Was born in Port Gibson, MS but grew up in Jackson. Pete spent a large portion of his youth at the Jackson Municipal Golf Course that was renamed in his honor. He learned the game at that facility and after winning many tournaments for blacks only, Brown became just the second African-American to earn a PGA Tour Card. Charles Sifford was the first allowed to play in tour events but Pete Brown was the first African-American to register a win on the previously all-white circuit by winning the 1964 Waco Open. He played on the tour for 17 years and added a victory at the Andy Williams/San Diego Invitational in 1970 in a playoff vs. Tony Jacklin. In 1985 he began playing in the PGA Senior Tour (now the Champions Tour). He was the Head Pro at the Madden Golf Course in Dayton, OH until he retired. Mr. Brown passed away in May of 2015 at the age of 80.