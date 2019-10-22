High School Football Recap: Week 9: Part 2

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Lumberton High School continued its dominating ways in Region 4-1A, setting up a showdown the region’s other top contender.
Junior Robert Henry completed 6-of-10 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 143 yards and three scores on 13 carries as the Panthers ran past Richton High School 43-6 Friday night.
In six region games, the Panthers have outscored their opponents 295-35. Lumberton has scored at least 40 points in every region game and allowed just one opponent to score more than one touchdown.
Lumberton (7-2, 6-0) will travel to Pascagoula to take on Resurrection Catholic High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles (7-1, 3-1) were stunned Friday and fell from the ranks of the unbeaten after a 20-17 loss to Sebastopol High School.
Sophomore Shavante Toney, who also recovered a fumble, ran for 75 yards and a touchdown, sophomore Rodney Parker added 65 yards rushing on six carries and junior Trevion Jessie added a 2-point conversion run.
Junior K’nylan Willis caught three passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns and senior Jayson Buckley had two catches for 37 yards.
Richton (4-5, 2-3) will travel to Walnut Grove to take on Leake County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Gators (3-7, 1-4) dropped a 21-14 decision to Stringer High School Friday.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Sophomore Quandarius Hubbard ran for three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to help the Pirates to the Region 4-1A road win.
Hubbard ran for 121 yards on five carries and also caught a 60-yard pass.
Sophomore quarterback Marcus Baggett completed 2-of-3 passes for 70 yards and ran eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a pair of 2-point conversions.
Senior Zyterrious Chatman ran for 61 yards on eight carries and sophomore Jarrod Garry added 51 yards and a touchdown on two carries as Mt Olive rushed for 364 yards.
Chatman had a 2-point conversion run and senior Stanley Ross ran for a pair of conversions.
Mt. Olive (4-5, 3-2 region) shifted its game with Salem High School to 7 p.m. Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather Friday night. The Wildcats (1-7, 1-4) had an open week.
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The showdown between undefeated Region 5-2A foes turned out to be fairly one-sided affair.
Junior quarterback Ty Keyes completed 12-of-13 passes for 264 yards and five touchdowns as the Tatars rolled past the Bulldogs.
Junior running back Jeffrey Pittman rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and caught a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Junior Travis Keyes (57 yards), junior Arterious Miller (55 yards), junior Tyrese Keyes (38 yards) and senior Jabez Griffith (37 yards) each had two catches and a touchdown.
Sophomore Kelby Jordan also hauled in a 62-yard touchdown pass for the Tartars.
Enterprise sophomore quarterback Derryon Gray completed 4-of-6 passes for 99 and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 5 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Senior Blake Williams caught three passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and junior running back Roger Kidd had a 56-yard touchdown reception.
Kidd led the Bulldogs with 58 yards rushing on seven carries, while junior Kristian Milsap gained 55 yards on 17 carries.
Taylorsville (8-1, 3-0) region game at Puckett High School was moved from Friday night to 7 p.m. Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather. The Wolves (5-4, 1-2) dropped a 44-18 decision to Heidelberg High School Friday.
Enterprise (7-1, 2-1) will host Bay Springs High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (8-1, 2-1) defeated Mize High School 32-8 Friday.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries as the War Eagles remained unbeaten in Region 4-5A.
Junior Shadamien Williams ran for 84 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and also caught a 16-yard pass against the Panthers (4-4, 2-2), while sophomore Jerronte Walker went for 33 yards and two scores on 10 carries.
The War Eagles (6-2, 4-0) will host Gautier High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Gators lost 20-10 Friday to East Central High School.HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.