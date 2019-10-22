High School Football Recap: Week 9; Part 3

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Perry Central High School sophomore Tyrion Sumrall rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns Friday night to help the Bulldogs past St. Patrick High School 45-7.
Sumrall also returned a kickoff 75 yards to set up another score as Perry Central built a 32-0 halftime lead in the Region 8-2A ballgame.
Bulldogs junior quarterback James Bolton hit 4-of-6 passes for 76 yards, including a 28-yard scoring toss to senior Cameron Freeman.
Junior JaMaureon Gill ran for 45 yards and a score on five carries, while junior Jaden Scott had a 39-yard touchdown run.
Perry Central came up with three interceptions against the Fighting Irish (5-4, 0-3 region) with junior Tyjion Smith taking his all the way back for a touchdown.
Sophomore Charlie Olsen gained 63 yards on 17 carries for St. Patrick, while Jadon Turner ran for 61 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown on 13 carries.
Perry Central (3-5, 1-1) will travel to Collins High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (2-6, 1-1) dropped a 20-18 decision to East Marion High School Friday.
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Red Devils came up with four takeaways and blocked a kick Friday in the Region 4-1A victory
Sophomore quarterback Jackson Parker threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
Junior Omarrion Bridges had three catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one of Stringer’s three interceptions along with junior Landon Duckworth and senior Cooper Rogers.
Freshman Nic Newell recovered a fumble and senior Zayvious Strong blocked a kick.
The Gators (3-7, 1-4) got 30 yards and two rushing touchdowns from senior Joseph Barton and senior Tydarius Williams ran for two points. Eighth-grader Adarrious Armon turned in a 72-yard interception return.
Stringer (4-5, 3-2) will host Sebastopol High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (5-3, 3-2) knocked off previously unbeaten Resurrection Catholic High School 20-17 Friday.
QUITMAN, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Jed Lewis threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers topped the Tigers Friday in Region 5-4A.
Quitman never trailed, holding a 14-7 lead after one quarter and then outscoring Northeast Jones 13-10 in the second quarter to take a 27-17 lead into halftime. Each team scored twice over the final two periods.
Lewis outdueled Northeast Jones senior quarterback Mason Smith, completing 12-of-20 passes, including two touchdown strikes to senior Fred Scruggs (five catches, 149 yards) and a 62-yard touchdown pass to senior Mo Lewis.
Smith completed 11-of-17 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jaylon Hudson came down with both scoring passes, finishing with five catches for 183 yards, and senior JaMarkus Sampson grabbed two passes for 54 yards.
Quitman got three scor5es from its ground game. Lewis had 18 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and senior Brandon Hicks ran for 65 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Senior Kesean Johnson ran for 33 yards and a score on seven carries and caught five passes for 73 yards.
Northeast Jones saw senior Zymarrian Ducksworth run for 81 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while Smith went for 19 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Northeast Jones senior Jason Garcia hit a 31-yard field goal and knocked through all four of his extra-point attempts.
The Tigers (4-5, 21- region) will visit Mendenhall High School at 7 p.m. Friday. Simpson County’s Tigers (4-4, 3-0) logged their fourth consecutive victory with a 20-19 win Friday over Florence High School.
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Hornets scored on every one of their nine possessions Friday with junior Greogory Swann running for three touchdowns, senior Chase Shears rushing for two more and senior quarterback Blaise Breerwood running for one score and throwing for another.
The Tornadoes saw a five-game winning streak snapped as nine Poplarville ballcarriers pounded away for 304 yards and eight touchdowns rushing.
Swann opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, added a 9-yard scoring run in the second quarter and had an 11-yard TD run in the third period. He finished with 94 yards on just nine carries.
Shears, who also snagged a 34-yard pass from Breerwood, rushed for 98 on just four carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 5-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Breerwood, who hit four of five passes for 104 yards, connected with senior Caziah Daniels on a 54-yard touchdown pass. He also ran for 42 yards on three carries, including a 23-yard touchdown run.
Daniels wound up with two catches for 57 yards.
Freshman Quan Huderson and sophomore Ahmad Harmon each added a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter to cap the Hornets’ scoring.
Purvis (5-4, 2-1 Region 7-4A) will travel to Brooklyn to visit Forrest County Agricultural High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Aggies (3-5, 1-2) topped Sumrall High School 20-7 Friday night.
Poplarville (4-4, 3-0) will host Greene County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (5-3, 3-0) shut out Stone High School 20-0 Friday.
