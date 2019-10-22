Freshmen tennis stars steal the court in national title

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Freshmen tennis players Daniil Klimov and Dominik Fritsche have made William Carey University history as the first doubles winners of the 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup.
Two months into the season, head coach Marc Lux knew the talent that was in front of him, but “winning a national title in the first two months was unexpected.”
Lux recalls the support he received through both his men’s and women’s teams, as well as WCU faculty and staff and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Lux said this win is a huge accomplishment.
To prepare for their winning season, Klimov and Fritsche relied on their athletic trainer to get fit, that included hours in the training room for treatment and recovery. They also recalled the weeks of hard training, spending time together to really get to know one another so they could carry each other on the court.
They realized how important their win was when Lux got emotional on the sideline. This match was only their second tournament they played in together, so their teamwork really paid off.
Klimov and Fritsche are looking forward to celebrating their win with the tennis department. They also look forward to improving their skills, enjoying every moment of college and competing every year.
