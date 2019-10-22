DOJ awards $85.3 million in grants for school security

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Schools across the nation will be bolstering security thanks to grants awarded by the Department of Justice.
The DOJ announced Tuesday that it has awarded more than $85.3 million in grants to improve school security, which includes training faculty and students as well as supporting first responders.
“These federal resources will help to prevent school violence and give our students the support they need to learn, grow, and thrive,’ said Attorney General William P. Barr. “By training faculty, students and first responders, and by improving school security measures, we can make schools and their communities safer.”
Schools in the Southern District of Mississippi will receive more than $544,000 in funding to help improve school security.
“The safety and security of our citizens, especially our children, is one of the most important duties we have in government, and this funding will go a long way in helping these schools prevent future violence and protect our kids from violent acts," said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst. “I applaud the Department for investing in our educational institutions and giving administrators and teachers the tools they need in order to safeguard our future generations.”
The grants come after President Donald Trump signed the STOP School Violence Act into law in March 2018.
Among the Pine Belt school districts benefiting from the grants is the Petal School District, which will receive $26,550 under the COP’S School Violence Prevention Program.
The Pearl River County School District also received $143,285 under the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s STOP Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program.
