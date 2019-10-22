Covington County Hospital to host community health fair

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Hospital is planning to host a free community health fair on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The event will include healthy snacks throughout the day, as well as a number of free giveaways and door prizes.
The hospital will be giving flu shots with proof of insurance or a $25 fee.
“We feel that it is important to show our community that we care about their well-being,” said Gregg Gibbes, CEO of Covington County Hospital. “Hosting a day to provide community members with free information and resources seemed like the best way to reach out, while also bolstering the health of our local people.”
Guests will need to enter through the main hospital entrance to receive a Covington County Hospital tote bag before visiting different vendors and stations.
There will be more than 30 vendors at the health fair giving information on wellness, free screenings, and local health resources. Free screenings will include blood pressure checks, hearing tests, and glucose/hemoglobin checks.
The health fair will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.