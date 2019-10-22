Breast Care Center moves to heart of Merit Health in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new Breast Care Center is right in the heart of the Merit Health Center in Hattiesburg.
“We’re so excited to be inside of the hospital once again, with the surgeons and the radiologists,” said mammography technologist Miranda Franovich. “It’s a win-win situation for our patients because so many times if we see something on a mammogram, we can call the doctor and he can be right there.”
The new center is full of state-of-the-art equipment that is similar to the equipment used at John Hopkins Medical Center in Maryland.
“The new equipment that we have is a lot softer for their breast,” said Franovich. “We have pink cushions. When they are having their breast exam done, their mammogram, the cushion is going to help them have a little bit of a better experience.”
Franovich has been working in the breast care field for the last 24 years. She says this new center will make a great impact on this area.
“You don’t have to go out of state to get the best technology,” said Franovich. “You can detect breast cancer at an early, early stage. You don’t have to have family with breast cancer to get breast cancer, you could be the first person in your family to get breast cancer.”
She encourages women and men to do self-examinations or get mammograms.
“You need to get really familiar with our breast,” said Franovich. “Feel of your breast once or twice a month because, you’re going to know if something moves in your breast that feels a little bit different. That’s when you need to go, hey, there’s something going on in my breast.”
Merit Health is offering $99 mammograms the entire month of October.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.