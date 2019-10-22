Boxes to Bahamas: Dorian relief fundraiser held at McAlister’s

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A fundraiser has wrapped up at McAlister’s on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg to benefit those impacted by hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
Troy Ann Mott is from Nassau, Bahamas.
While Nassau was not severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian, surrounding islands were.
“As a Bahamian, as a citizen, I feel as though it’s everybody’s responsibility to do something and just not rely on the government to do it,” said Mott. “I just, from a citizens standpoint, from a humanitarian standpoint, I just felt passionate to do something when I saw the devastation on both islands.”
Mott organized a fundraiser in an effort to raise money to buy school supplies for students who have been displaced due to Dorian.
“I do believe in education and I do believe for us to grow as a country, we need to keep investing in education,” said Mott. “I was definitely concerned about students who didn’t have the goods and the needs that they should have to be able to further their education because of the hurricane.”
McAlister’s partnered with Mott for the fundraiser and 20% of orders where donated to Boxes to Bahamas.
“It gets everyone involved,” said Mott. “It gets everybody more aware about what’s going on in the world.”
If you’d like to help with the cause, you can donate to the Boxes to Bahamas GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.