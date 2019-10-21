2020′s best colleges and universities in Mississippi, according to WalletHub

(Source: WLBT)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | October 21, 2019 at 9:15 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 3:38 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first “early decision” college-application deadline is Nov. 1 and it’s no secret that tuition costs having more than doubled since the 1980s. On Monday, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2020’s Best College & University Rankings, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and universities.

To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 33 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as student Selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Mississippi

  • Millsaps College
  • Mississippi College
  • William Carey University
  • University of Mississippi
  • Delta State University
  • Mississippi University for Women
  • Jackson State University
  • Blue Mountain College
  • Alcorn State University
  • Tougaloo College

Here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Millsaps College (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)

  • 2nd – Admission Rate
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Mississippi College (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)

  • 1st – Admission Rate
  • 4th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 3rd – Graduation Rate
  • 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: William Carey University (1 = Best; 5 = Average; 10 = Worst)

  • 3rd – Admission Rate
  • 6th – Net Cost
  • 5th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 2nd – On-Campus Crime
  • 2nd – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 6th – Graduation Rate
  • 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, please visit: Best Colleges & Universities Overall, Best Colleges or Best Universities.

