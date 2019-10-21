Petal police searching for runaway 16-year-old girl

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a 16-year-old runaway.
According to the department’s Facebook page, Ashanta Chy’enne Dearman was last seen with her “boyfriend,” 18-year-old Frank Villarreal Morales III.
Police said they do not have transportation and are traveling with two cats and a dog, possibly heading to Pablo, Colorado or an unknown city in Texas.
If you have any information about Dearman’s whereabouts, contact the Petal Police Department at (601)-544-5331.
