LIST: Pine Belt high schools reschedule football games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few Pine Belt high schools have moved football games to Thursday night due to the possibility of storms on Friday.
The following teams will play at 7 p.m. Thursday night:
- Stone at Sumrall
- Salem at Mount Olive
- Taylorsville at Puckett
Games still taking place on Friday night at 7 p.m. include:
- East Marion at North Forrest
- Long Beach at Hattiesburg
- Meridian at Petal
- Forest Hill at Laurel
- Wingfield at South Jones
- Magee at Jefferson Davis County
- Gautier at Wayne County
- Seminary at Columbia
- Oak Forest Academy at Columbia Academy
- Perry Central at Collins
- Purvis at Forrest County Agricultural High School
- Sebastapol at Stringer
We will update this list if more teams decide to make schedule changes this week.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.