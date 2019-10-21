LIST: Pine Belt high schools reschedule football games

October 21, 2019 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 5:06 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A few Pine Belt high schools have moved football games to Thursday night due to the possibility of storms on Friday.

The following teams will play at 7 p.m. Thursday night:

  • Stone at Sumrall
  • Salem at Mount Olive
  • Taylorsville at Puckett

Games still taking place on Friday night at 7 p.m. include:

  • East Marion at North Forrest
  • Long Beach at Hattiesburg
  • Meridian at Petal
  • Forest Hill at Laurel
  • Wingfield at South Jones
  • Magee at Jefferson Davis County
  • Gautier at Wayne County
  • Seminary at Columbia
  • Oak Forest Academy at Columbia Academy
  • Perry Central at Collins
  • Purvis at Forrest County Agricultural High School
  • Sebastapol at Stringer

We will update this list if more teams decide to make schedule changes this week.

