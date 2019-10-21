Leadership Jones County celebrates 30 years

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Economic Development Authority is preparing for its 30th annual leadership conference.
Leadership Jones County is a chance for emerging leaders to grow their skills. The goal is for those leaders to then stay in the county and create growth.
Sandy Holifield with the Jones County EDA said this year there is a different program for alumni.
“We are having a special program this year for our alumni,” Holifield said. “Any alumni member of Leadership Jones County can apply for the program and we will have a special curriculum for them this year.”
As for what’s in the program, Holifield said it’s going to be up to the alumni.
“We’re actually going to let the participants select some of the curriculum for the program so they have more of an interest, more of a buy-in this year,” Holifield said.
People that sign up can expect to dig deeper into the issues Jones County is facing.
“We want them to be able to learn a little more about the community and the issues that we’re facing right now,” Holifield said. “In a way, that they may be able to become more involved in the community as well.”
Those interested in the program have until Friday to apply to the EDA.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.