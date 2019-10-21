Laurel police investigating weekend drive-by shooting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police are investigating a weekend drive-by shooting that left a man seriously injured.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said the victim was shot multiple times in the area of South 16th Avenue and Woodlawn Drive around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Responding officers rushed the man to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment. Cox said the injuries were serious but not life threatening.
Police are now looking for the shooting suspect and the car that was used in the drive-by. Cox said the vehicle is described as a gray 1970s or 1980s model two-door Oldsmobile Cutlass.
Cox said police want to speak with anyone who has information about the shooting or seen the Cutlass. Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
