Jones Co. man who dealt drugs near children’s hospital pleads guilty to drug conspiracy charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man, who dealt drugs near a children’s hospital, pled guilty to drug conspiracy charges, announced U.S. Attorney’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Matthew Williams, 32, pled guilty on Friday before U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate to conspiracy to distribute 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.1 pounds of heroin.
Prosecutors said Williams reached an agreement to distribute the drugs with 31-year-old Edgar Leonel Soto-Leon, an illegal alien from Mexico. Authorities said Williams contacted a buyer of the drugs and stated that Soto-Leon had about three pounds of methamphetamine known as “ICE” and one kilogram of heroin that he trying to sell.
Williams connected the buyer to Soto-Leon, and the two began communicating.
On May 2, 2019, Soto-Leon and the buyer met near the Blair E. Baton Hospital in Jackson, where Soto-Leon dealt meth and heroin to the buyer. Prosecutors said lab tests confirmed that Soto-Leon sold 414.7 grams of methamphetamine, which was 99%, and 424.2 grams of heroin to the buyer.
The next day (May 3), Soto-Leon and the buyer met near Pearl. Soto-Leon sold the buyer more meth and heroin. This time, he provided 772.4 grams of meth, which was 98% pure, two containers of heroin, one containing 344.6 grams and another containing 228.8 grams.
The buyer was an undercover DEA officer who made an audio recording of his conversations with Williams and Soto-Leon.
Once the second drug deal finished, authorities immediately arrested Soto-Leon. Williams was arrested a few days later.
Prosecutors said the two men will be sentenced by Judge Wingate on Feb. 11, 2020. Both men face a minimum of 10 years in prison, and a maximum of life, followed by 5 years of supervised released, and up to a $10,000,000 fine.
“These unconscionable actions of dealing drugs near a children’s hospital after coming to this country illegally necessitate swift consequences, for which I applaud our DEA agents and prosecutors for bringing these criminals to justice," said U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst. "We will continue to be vigilant in protecting our children and citizens by holding accountable those who violate our laws and endanger our communities.”
The case was investigated by the DEA, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Pearl Police Department, Richland Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dave Fulcher.
