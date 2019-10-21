High School Football Recap: Week 9; Part 1

CARRIERE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rhyen Brisco experiment at running back appears to be going quite well for Hattiesburg High School.
Brisco, a converted wide receiver, ran for 128 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries Friday as Hattiesburg claimed its first Region 4-5A football game with a 35-25 victory at Pearl River Central High School.
Since becoming Hattiesburg’s featured back two weeks ago against Picayune High School, Brisco has piled up 325 yards and five touchdowns in two games.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers led 21-3 at halftime. The Blue Devils pulled within 28-18 after three quarters, but each team scored a touchdown in the final period.
Jordan Willis ran for 70 yards and a touchdown on three carries, as the Tigers ran for 235 yards.
The Tigers (2-6, 1-3 region) will return to D.I. Patrick Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday to take on Lone Beach High School. The Bearcats (1-7, 0-4) dropped a 61-0 decision to Picayune High School Friday.
The Blue Devils (3-5, 2-2) will travel to Picayune High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Maroon Tide (8-0, 4-0) took down Long Beach High School 61-0 Friday night.
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior running back Micah McGowan ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries as the Panthers remained unbeaten in Region 3-6A.
With Petal down 7-0 in the first quarter, McGowan tied the score on a 7-yard run, then put the Panthers ahead for good on a 2-yard run in the second quarter.
When senior quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson scored on his own 2-yard run, Petal led 21-7 at halftime.
After the Cougars (3-5, 3-1 region) cut the lead to a touchdown early in the third quarter, McGowan broke off a 36-yard touchdown run top push Petal’s lead back to two scores.
Northwest Rankin took an early lead on senior Jordan Cavitt’s 7-yard run. Cavitt also scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter, Junior quarterback Caleb Parten wrapped up the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Caleb McCoy.
Nicholson completed 12-of-14 passes for 150 yards. He also rushed six times for 64 yards and a score.
Junior Cam’ron Martin ran for 64 yards on 11 carries and junior Jonathan Harris caught three passes for 80 yards.
Petal (7-1, 4-0 region) will host Meridian High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats dropped a 49-13 region decision Friday to Brandon High School.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Damon Stewart threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third Friday as the Warriors thumped the Bulldogs in Region 3-6A play.
Stewart had touchdown runs of 59 yards and 26 yards and completed a 28-yard scoring pass to senior Tavion Smith.
Senior running back Nick Milsap scored on a 6-yard run and Stewart sandwiched his two scoring runs around Zach Little’s fumble 25-yard fumble return for a score as Oak Grove led 27-0 after the first quarter.
The Warriors made it 48-0 at halftime on sophomore Kabe Barett’s 30-yard pass to junior Jordan Coleman, Stewart’s pass to Smith and a 7-yard scoring run by junior Eugene Newell Jr.
Terry (2-7. 0-4 region) got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on junior Brylan Showers 22-yard run and a 2-point conversion run by junior Marco Baker II.
Oak Grove (5-3, 2-2), which won its second consecutive game to even its record in region play, will travel to Brandon High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (6-3, 3-1) defeated Meridian High School 49-13 Friday.
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior Evan Clark threw for a touchdown and returned a fumble 30 yards for another as the Aggies picked up their first win in Region 7-4A.
Clark, who rushed for 130 yards on 24 carries, put FCAHS on the scoreboard first with his fumble return as the Aggies grabbed a 6-0 lead.
Sumrall nudged ahead 7-6 after one quarter on sophomore Tyler Daniels’ 42-yard touchdown and sophomore Brycen Smith’s extra point.
But Clark found senior Dakota Evans with a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give the Aggies’ a 13-7 lead.
Junior Josh Daniels padded Forrest County’s lead with a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Josh Daniels ran for 24 yards on eight carries and Evans caught two passes for 30 yards.
Sumrall (3-6, 0-3 region) will host Stone High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tomcats (1-6, 0-3) lost 20-0 to Greene County High School Friday.
FCAHS (3-5, 1-2) will host Purvis High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tornadoes saw a five-game winning streak snapped in a 61-0 loss Friday at Poplarville High School.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.