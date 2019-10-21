Family loses home to Sunday fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost their home to an early Sunday morning fire in Jones County.
Sandersville, Rustin, M & M, and Wayne County Pleasant Grove volunteer fire departments along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire on Oscar Brownlee Road near the Wayne County line, around 3:26 a.m.
When fire crews arrived, a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames.
Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner said the home belonged to Steve Jarrell. Bumgardner said Jarrell lived at the home with his wife, daughter, and 3-year-old twin grandsons.
Bumgardner said Jarrell and his family were not home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
