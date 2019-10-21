Crews battle house fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several fire crews battled a house fire in Jones County on Sunday morning.
M & M, Glade, Powers, Rustin, and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire on Old Highway 84 at 9:38 a.m.
Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the homeowner was doing some work inside, lit a candle, and left the home to run an errand.
When the homeowner returned, his house was in flames.
Fire units later arrived and found the home engulfed in heavy smoke and flames near the living room.
Fire officials said no one lived at the home and no one was inside of the home during the fire.
No injuries were reported.
