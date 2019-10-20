Possible severe weather coming Monday, becomes clear Tuesday and Wednesday

Clouds will continue to increase tonight and into the overnight hours as the south wind continues to usher in the Gulf of Mexico air. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s tonight. No real threat for rain, but there may be an occasional patch of drizzle or even some fog overnight.
Monday will start out mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. We will warm up into the mid to upper 70s pretty quickly ahead of a line of storms that will push through the area shortly after noon. There is a chance for strong to severe storms, generally between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The main concerns are heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind, and small hail. While a tornado can’t be ruled out, it isn’t the main concern.
Things will clear out Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. The next chance for rain arrives late on Thursday and into Friday. Highs will continue to be in the 70s. Then next weekend things look to clear out with highs around 70.
