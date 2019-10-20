Possible severe weather coming Monday, becomes clear Tuesday and Wednesday

Monday will start out mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. We will warm up into the mid to upper 70s pretty quickly ahead of a line of storms that will push through the area shortly after noon. There is a chance for strong to severe storms, generally between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The main concerns are heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind, and small hail. While a tornado can’t be ruled out, it isn’t the main concern.