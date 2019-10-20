Hamburgers, hot rods and live music part of PDI Reunion 2019

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - An estimated 2,000 people visited downtown Laurel Saturday night to eat at a legendary drive-in, look at some classic cars and listen to some live Rock & Roll.
It was all part of the 9th PDI Reunion.
The event celebrates Phillip’s Drive-In, an iconic Laurel restaurant that began serving burgers, fries and shakes in 1948.
Organizers say more than 150 classic cars and hot rods were showcased, while three live bands performed.
They also say one person came all the way from Hawaii to attend.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.