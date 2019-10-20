Hamburgers, hot rods and live music part of PDI Reunion 2019

Organizers estimate more than 2,000 people attended the annual PDI Reunion in Laurel Saturday night. (Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington | October 19, 2019 at 8:41 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 8:41 PM

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - An estimated 2,000 people visited downtown Laurel Saturday night to eat at a legendary drive-in, look at some classic cars and listen to some live Rock & Roll.

It was all part of the 9th PDI Reunion.

The event celebrates Phillip’s Drive-In, an iconic Laurel restaurant that began serving burgers, fries and shakes in 1948.

Organizers say more than 150 classic cars and hot rods were showcased, while three live bands performed.

They also say one person came all the way from Hawaii to attend.

