UPDATE: Hard Rock crane demolition won’t happen until Sunday at noon, city says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans released a statement saying the controlled demolition of the Hard Rock Hotel cranes will not happen until Sunday at noon.
The announcment was made Saturday, when the city was scheduled to take down the cranes. Crews said they need more time to prepare the cranes to get them to fall within the footprint of the property.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancelled Krewe of Boo earlier on Satuday, but after the demolition was delayed the parade was again allowed to roll on a modified route.
The larger temporary evaccuation and exclusion zones will be in place.
The city received evacuation door hangers on Friday that will be handed out approximately four hours before the scheduled demolition.
The Louisiana Department of Environment is out monitoring for dust particles at the construction site. The city’s health department said the monitoring will continue during and after the controlled collapse.
Citizens can text “HardRock” to 888-777 for updates on the controlled demolition. You can also visit ready.nola.gov.
