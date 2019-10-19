Rain starts off the week, but expects to be clear until Friday

The clear skies will hold on through this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will ease back into the 60s tonight and then down to the upper 50s overnight.
Sunday will start cool with temperatures around 60 if you’re up to with the sun. Temperatures and clouds will increase through the day. Eventually, we will end up mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon. There is a 10 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm.
Monday the chance for rain really increases. Temperatures will top out around 80 degrees with an 80 percent chance for storms. Thunderstorms will begin as early as 2 pm for some of the areas in Simpson and Smith counties. For everyone else, we will have to wait until 3 pm. Storms will move from NW to SE through the area between 3 pm and 10 pm. There is a chance for severe storms, too.
The SPC has highlighted our area with a Slight Risk for severe weather. That is a 2 on the 1-to-5 scale where five is the highest risk for severe weather. The main concern with storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. While a tornado can’t be ruled out, it isn’t one of the main concerns. Behind the rain, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, of next week, looks quite nice. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.
Next Friday, another front rolls through with another round of showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70s with another threat of storms and the potential for severe weather. Beyond that, things look to clear out through next weekend with highs around 70.
