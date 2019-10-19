Rain starts off the week, but expects to be clear until Friday

The SPC has highlighted our area with a Slight Risk for severe weather. That is a 2 on the 1-to-5 scale where five is the highest risk for severe weather. The main concern with storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. While a tornado can’t be ruled out, it isn’t one of the main concerns. Behind the rain, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, of next week, looks quite nice. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.