Mount Olive preparing for “Scarecrow” festival

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Mount Olive is preparing for its fall festival on Halloween night.
Scarecrows, hay bales, and pumpkins are already decorating downtown Mount Olive in anticipation of the third annual “Scarecrow” festival.
It will be held on Oct. 31. The event will have many activities for families, including trick-or-treating on Main Street.
“They'll have food vendors and City Beautiful will have several booths there, just a lot of activity for the children to do and it's been very successful the first two years that we held it,” Mount Olive Mayor Cliff Kelly said. “So, we're looking forward to that growing.”
The event will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. on Halloween night.
