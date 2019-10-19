Jones College fights for playoffs with two games left

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - With just two regular season games remaining, Jones College sits in a three-way tie for second place in the MACJC South Division.
The No. 10 Bobcats (5-2, 3-1 MACJC) visit Copiah-Lincoln (3-4, 1-3 MACJC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. with hopes of making the playoffs.
“There’s no secret we have to win,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “We put ourselves behind the eight-ball so to speak early in the season and we understand it. There’s not a lot of room for error in this league and we’ve had our error game. Our backs are against the wall and we gotta win. I think just take it one [game] at a time."
