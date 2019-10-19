Gametime - Week 9 of high school football

By Taylor Curet | October 19, 2019 at 12:32 AM CDT - Updated October 19 at 12:32 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The third Friday in October provided some competitive high school football across the Pine Belt. With many region implications on the line, here’s a look at some of the scores from week 9:

  • West Jones (24) Laurel (14)
  • Petal (28) Northwest Rankin (21)
  • Oak Grove (48) Terry (8)
  • Poplarville (61) Purvis (0)
  • Jefferson Davis (18) Seminary (12) – OT
  • East Marion (20) Collins (18)
  • Lumberton (43) Richton (6)
  • Mount Olive (52) Sacred Heart (10)
  • Jackson Academy (51) Presbyterian Christian (33)
  • Wayne Academy (18) Columbia Academy (12)
  • FCAHS (20) Sumrall (7)
  • Taylorsville (56) Enterprise (18)
  • Bay Springs (32) Mize (8)
  • Stringer (21) Leake County (14)
  • Quitman (41) Northeast Jones (31)
  • Perry Central (45) St. Patrick (7)
  • Hattiesburg (35) Pearl River Central (15)
  • Wayne County (55) Pascagoula (30)
  • South Jones (14) Brookhaven (49)
  • Tylertown (6) Magee (27)
  • Pearl (14) George County (21)
  • Greene County (20) Stone (0)
  • Long Beach (0) Picayune (64)
  • Puckett (18) Heidelberg (44)
  • Raleigh (34) McLaurin (14)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (16) Bowling Green (46)

