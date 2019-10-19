Gametime - Week 9 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The third Friday in October provided some competitive high school football across the Pine Belt. With many region implications on the line, here’s a look at some of the scores from week 9:
- West Jones (24) Laurel (14)
- Petal (28) Northwest Rankin (21)
- Oak Grove (48) Terry (8)
- Poplarville (61) Purvis (0)
- Jefferson Davis (18) Seminary (12) – OT
- East Marion (20) Collins (18)
- Lumberton (43) Richton (6)
- Mount Olive (52) Sacred Heart (10)
- Jackson Academy (51) Presbyterian Christian (33)
- Wayne Academy (18) Columbia Academy (12)
- FCAHS (20) Sumrall (7)
- Taylorsville (56) Enterprise (18)
- Bay Springs (32) Mize (8)
- Stringer (21) Leake County (14)
- Quitman (41) Northeast Jones (31)
- Perry Central (45) St. Patrick (7)
- Hattiesburg (35) Pearl River Central (15)
- Wayne County (55) Pascagoula (30)
- South Jones (14) Brookhaven (49)
- Tylertown (6) Magee (27)
- Pearl (14) George County (21)
- Greene County (20) Stone (0)
- Long Beach (0) Picayune (64)
- Puckett (18) Heidelberg (44)
- Raleigh (34) McLaurin (14)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (16) Bowling Green (46)
