FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible, but not likely, on Monday

WDAM (PINE BELT) - Looking toward Monday, there is currently a Slight Risk for severe weather for South Mississippi from the Storm Prediction Center. That is a 2 on the 1-to-5 scale where 5 is the highest risk for severe weather.
Storms will develop along a cold front as it passes through the area on Monday.
Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and move through the area with the potential to become severe. While only a few storms will be severe, remember that a storm doesn't have to be severe to cause damage. So, when a storm is nearby, head inside.
The main concern is for heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind (up to 60 mph) and small hail. While a tornado can’t be ruled out, tornadoes are not one of the main concerns.
Storms will begin to move into the area as early as 3 p.m. and linger around as late as 10 p.m.
There are a handful of unknowns, but the biggest one is going to be if a line of storms will develop or if it will just be a handful of isolated, individual storms. If it is a line of storms, it will increase the threat for damage from wind. If storms are isolated and (as we say int eh weather world) discrete, that may increase the tornado threat.
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
