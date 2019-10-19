City of Lumberton hosts “Olde Tyme” festival

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - In south Lamar County, the city of Lumberton welcomed the Pine Belt for a celebration of “old times.”
The fourth annual “Old Tyme Festival” had about 45 vendors, who sold food, clothing, and arts and crafts. Three live bands also performed.
The event was organized by the Lumberton Economic Development Council.
“Each year, we hope to grow and get bigger and bigger every year bring our community together,” festival secretary Stephanie Boyle said.
Festival funds raised by the Lumberton Economic Development Council are used for city beautification projects.
