Citizens march against violence in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of concerned Hattiesburg residents took to the streets Saturday to “march against violence” in their community.
The second annual parade through downtown Hattiesburg was organized by a group called the “New Beginning-Stop the Violence-Reform Organization.”
Several participants carried anti-violence signs. Law enforcement officers participated, and the Hattiesburg High School marching band also took part.
“I'm a mother of five children and 23 grandchildren and I want the best for them,” parade organizer Sarah Allen said. “And I see some things that's wrong that need to be corrected.”
“Hattiesburg is a good place to live and we don’t want people to think that it’s all about violence,” parade participant Betty McNeal said. “So, we want to stop the violence in Hattiesburg, and everybody comes together.”
“I see the generation these days and people killing each other and all that,” parade participant Jessie Allen said. “And I really want to stop all that myself.”
The parade began on Mobile Street and ended at Hattiesburg High School.
