South Mississippi fair kicks off

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - This year the fair will celebrate its 100th year in Jones County.
Each year the event brings great food, fun rides and games to South Mississippi for a little over a week.
For Mona Rayner-Smith, it’s a can’t miss event.
“I love getting to see everybody, I mean there have been tons of people," Raynor-Smith said. “This has been a tradition, my entire life. And everybody comes out for the fair I don’t know many people that don’t.”
This year the fair will feature a new performance put on by Lawrence Frederick and his dogs.
Lawrence and his pups are world champion Frisbee dog performers that travel the country putting on shows all over.
“It’s a 30-minute show," Frederick said. “Our dogs are world class Frisbee dog players. We have five different world champions. Some of them are multiple world champions. It’s all choreographed to music they bounce off our chests, our backs, they do flips. It’s a lot of great fun for the family but it’s even more fun for the dogs that are performing.”
Lawrence and the dogs will perform three times each day throughout the fair.
The fair kicks off on now and will end on the Oct. 26.
