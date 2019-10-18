North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest: Providing frights since 1990

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department has been delivering frights and terrors for the last 29 years.
“The ghosts and the goblins have been down here building their hiding places throughout the summer,” said Chip Brown, Forrest County Fire Coordinator. “You never know what you’re going to walk up on down here in these woods. Just when you think you’re going to get to the end, tread lightly as you enter our killer maze.”
This is the biggest fundraiser for the department each year and it continues to grow.
"I know you have a lot of places where you could spend your money on entertainment, but when you come here, you know it’s going to a good cause and we are putting it right back into the community,” said Brown.
If you have been in the past, you’ll notice a lot of changes to this year’s forest.
“Expect different. It’s going to be different.,” said Brown. “The trail is different.”
Organizers say the community is what keeps the department continuing this year after year.
“Interacting with the people,” said Brown. “We’re here for the community and we enjoy the community coming out and visiting our fire station and getting to know people. It brings everyone together.”
The entire operation takes around 60 volunteers to run each night.
The Haunted Forest will be open October 19-20, October 25-26 and Halloween night.
Lines open at 7 p.m. each night.
Adult tickets are $15, kids are $10, and express passes are $35.
