2,000 expected for 9th PDI Reunion

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - More than 2,000 people and lots of classic cars and hot rods will be at an iconic Laurel restaurant Saturday night for an annual gathering.
The ninth annual PDI Reunion is bringing together current and former Laurel residents to celebrate good times and great food at Phillip’s Drive-in.
The restaurant opened in 1948.
Live music starts at 5:30 p.m.
“It’s gonna be a great, great turnout and a great show, in conjunction with the fair,” said Ken Keyes, organizer of the reunion. “So, if you go to the fair tomorrow, try to come by, when you get tired of the fair, come here and hang out with us, get a good hamburger at PDI and we would love to have you, it’s a very family-oriented event.”
Three bands will be performing at the reunion.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.