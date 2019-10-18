Columbia to co-fund Christmas Extravaganza that was privately funded in 2018

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - The City of Columbia will help fund a downtown Christmas extravaganza in 2019 that was paid for with private funds in 2018.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Thursday to spend $275,000 each of the next two years to pay for expenses related to “Experience a Columbia Christmas.”
Local businessman Kristian Agoglia and his company, Experience Columbia LLC, will put up an additional $250,000 for the series of events, that will begin on Dec. 7 and end on New Year’s Eve.
Agoglia paid nearly all expenses for the first “Experience a Columbia Christmas” in 2018.
City officials said the events brought in an additional $1.2 million in gross revenue when compared with the same period in 2017.
City officials say they’ll be reimbursed for the cost through a three percent tourism tax that went into effect in July.
They say the tax should bring in an additional $750,000 per year.
