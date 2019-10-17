USM passing offense ranked 6th in NCAA

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Chemistry” was the word Southern Miss offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner used at Media Day when asked what it takes to have success on offense.
The first-year USM coach came to Hattiesburg from Arkansas State with a lot of new ideas for the offense, but it’s that chemistry he talked about which has helped the Golden Eagles lead the Conference USA in passing.
USM’s average of 331.2 passing yards per game also ranks sixth in the NCAA. Junior quarterback Jack Abraham is completing 71 percent of his passes, ranked fourth in the nation with 1,936 passing yards.
"I just think that we got a really good thing going for us and all of it really goes to our coaching staff this year,” said USM sophomore tight end Ray Ladner. “It’s been a way different mindset.”
"You feel good when you see Jack go out there, the running backs and receivers and the [offensive] line,” said USM defensive coordinator Tim Billings. “It makes you feel a lot better as the defensive coach."
“I think the biggest thing right now is we got guys making plays,” Faulkner said. “We throw a glance route the other day to Quez [Watkins], it’s completed about 12 yards and he turns it into 50 or 60. That makes it easy for a play caller when those things happen.”
Southern Miss (4-2, 2-0 C-USA) visits Louisiana Tech 5-1 (2-0 C-USA) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
