Sunny conditions return Thursday, chances of showers for weekend

We’re starting off your day chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s! Grab a jacket as you head out the door. Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures this evening will be in the 50s, and the lows tonight will be chilly as we fall into the low 50s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out as a tropical system approaches the Gulf Coast. This system will pass us to the east so impacts will be small. Temperatures will be in the 60s for those Friday night football games. Tropical moisture from the tropical system will move in Saturday morning and should be out of here by that evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Another cold front will move in on Monday, giving us another good chance of thunderstorms and cooler temps for much of next week.