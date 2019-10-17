Several changes coming to ACT test in 2020

“It will be good because if I didn’t score very well on the math, I can retake that and maybe not end up taking remedial classes,” said Lamar School District Counselor Colleen Morris. “It’s expensive to take the ACT. It’s about $52. This will be cheaper, we don’t know how much yet, they haven’t told us, but that way they could just on that one section instead of having to go and take all four tests.”