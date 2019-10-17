POLICE: Man shoots employee after being fired from Burger King

Police arrested a man who allegedly shot an employee in the leg after being fired from Burger King. (Source: WALB)
By Mykal Vincent | October 17, 2019 at 5:53 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 7:21 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a man for a shooting Thursday, Oct. 10, outside of the Burger King on Coursey Boulevard.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department spoke to the store’s manager, who said Keith Franklin, 35, got to work and was told he was going to be terminated.

According to arrest reports, the manager said Franklin left and returned about 30 minutes later, suspiciously walking around the business. Moments later, Franklin allegedly fired five shots outside the store, striking an employee in the leg.

Keith Franklin was arrested after surveillance video allegedly showed him opening fire on an employee behind Burger King after getting fired. (Source: EBRSO)

Police were able to obtain surveillance video from the Burger King, which showed Franklin walking around the rear parking lot before shooting the victim.

Franklin was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder.

