Pine Belt cities and towns announce trick-or-treat times

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Cities and towns across the WDAM viewing area are getting ready for trick-or-treaters to be out on Halloween night.
Some areas have announced times when trick-or-treaters will be able to hit the streets of their neighborhoods in search of candy.
Each city and town will have local law enforcement out monitoring the streets to make sure everyone participating in Halloween activities is safe.
These are the cities and towns that have announced designated trick-or-treat times:
- Collins: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Purvis: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lumberton: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Sumrall: 5 p.m. –to 8 p.m.
- New Augusta: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Waynesboro: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bay Springs: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The City of Richton will have its trick-or-treating times on Wednesday, Oct. 30, instead of Thursday due to the Richton High School homecoming party taking place that day at 4:30 p.m.
More cities and times will be announced in the coming days.
If you will be participating in the festivities, here are some tips to consider when you are out Halloween night:
- Wear light-colored clothing short enough to prevent tripping and add reflective tape
- Wear fire-resistant costumes
- Make sure children can see well through face masks
- Don’t wear masks or disguises into businesses
- Adults should accompany young children and children with special needs
- Go out in daylight hours if possible or carry a flashlight if you’ll be out after dark
- Motorists are reminded to slow down and be aware of their surroundings
- Only give and accept wrapped or packaged treats
- Examine all treats before allowing children to eat them.
- Avoid props such as toy guns, which can look real
- Consider block parties instead of trick-or-treating
- Don’t fire guns – not only is this illegal but what goes up, must come down
- Check the weather and have appropriate dress under costumes in the event of cold temperature
