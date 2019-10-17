Petal’s 3-game win streak places them atop region

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - A string of wins over Pearl, Oak Grove and Brandon has Petal in the driver’s seat of Region 3-6A at 3-0.
The Panthers (6-1) are tied atop the region with Northwest Rankin (3-4), who they will visit on Friday at 7 p.m.
Head coach Marcus Boyles points to Petal’s 21-14 loss at Laurel in September as a turning point in his team’s season.
Though the Panthers have won three straight, last year’s 1-6 start serves as a reminder to not take winning for granted.
"You hope you have great senior leadership that’s in the locker room that’s going to lead these guys and understand there’s not a big margin of error between wins and losses,” Boyles said. “We’ve won some really tight ball games the last couple of weeks. We easily could’ve lost those games but our kids really stepped up and played well. Go back to the Laurel game where we didn’t prepare very well and faced a really good Laurel team and got embarrassed over there. So, you bring that up to them also.”
