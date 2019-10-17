Laurel Housing Authority holds breast cancer awareness event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brown Circle basketball courts was the site for this year’s Laurel Housing Authority breast cancer awareness event on Thursday.
Members from the community gathered to recognize the disease and hear from breast cancer survivor Whitney Pickering.
She sees the impact from events just like this firsthand.
“It’s something that just 20 years ago people didn’t talk about," Pickering said. “It was one of the reasons the first time I went to the doctor with something I was a little embarrassed about it. I think it’s really taken away the stigma of talking to your health provider and doing something and really taking action with your health."
Denise Kelly is another survivor who attended the event, she also enjoys seeing the community come out and show their support.
“It’s a beautiful thing to let us know, we love each other," Kelly said. “It’s a blessing some of us made it this far. Makes me feel like I have another chance and I’m still here by the grace of God.”
After a walk around the block,the group released pink balloons in the sky.
Mildred Lyles was proud her community showed up today for an important occasion.
“It’s very special because we never know who’s going to have it," Lyles said. “Anybody can get it. And it’s best to get yourself checked out. Go to the doctor, check it out, see what’s going on with it.”
