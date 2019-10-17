First Alert: Potential tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Potential Tropical Cyclone #16 has formed in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Nestor as it moves northeast towards the northern Gulf coast.
As of now, the system is forecasted to quickly move northeast across the Gulf, making landfall on the northwest Florida coast between Destin and Panama City early Saturday morning as a tropical storm. This would be good news for us in the Pine Belt as it places us on the dry side of the system.
Little to no impacts are expected here in south Mississippi from this system. The only thing that we could see here in the Pine Belt would be rain Friday night into early Saturday.
Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team as we track this system.
