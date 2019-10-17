Ellisville Fire Chief resigns

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville is looking for a fire chief for the second time in just a few months.
John Polson took over as chief of the Ellisville Fire Department in August but resigned on Tuesday afternoon.
For now, the city has an interim fire chief while they search for Polson’s replacement.
“Last night at the regular scheduled board meeting we appointed Jake Williams, one of our battalion chiefs, as the interim fire chief for the City of Ellisville,” said Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults.
The mayor said residents should not worry about the chief’s resignation and that the city has already begun the process of looking for a new chief.
Full staff for the city is 12 full-time firefighters. With Polson gone, the city only has eight.
The open shifts are filled with part-time firefighters from other departments in the area.
The city is actively searching for firefighters to join their department.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.