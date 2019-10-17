Cooperative Energy dedicates new power plant at its Benndale Station

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Cooperative Energy dedicated a new 22.7 MW gas-fired engine power plant at its Benndale Station on Thursday morning, making it the first electric utility globally to own and place Wärtsilä 31SG engines into commercial operation.
Cooperative Energy and Wärtsilä held a ribbon cutting at Benndale Station, which is located in George County, and provided tours of the cutting-edge power facility.
The new engines were built at Wärtsilä manufacturing facilities in Finland and shipped to the United States through the port of Pascagoula. They will provide the required flexibility for renewable integration and will enable Benndale Station to start and begin generating electricity without being connected to an external power source.
Cooperative Energy CEO Jim Compton said the engine power plant allows the company to achieve their mission to provide members with electricity that is both reliable and economical.
“As a not-for-profit electric cooperative, our mission is to provide our members with electricity that is both reliable and economical,” said Compton. “The Wärtsilä engine power plant, which is a great complement to our current generation sources, enables us to achieve this mission. Additionally, these units are twice as efficient as the unit we had at Benndale and more efficient than any of our current simple cycle units.”
The energy power plant replaces Benndale Station’s original gas turbine 16 MW power plant which was Cooperative Energy’s first owned generation source that was installed in 1969.
Jeff Bowman, Cooperative Energy president, said this marks a milestone for the company, and talked about how this is a part of a plan to increase the company’s own generation capacity.
“This marks a milestone for our company,” said Bowman. “In 2007 our Board of Directors established a goal to increase our owned generation capacity, and this is a very positive step in that process. The Benndale plant will add flexibility and diversity to our generation fleet, which is positive for our members, our communities, and economic development efforts.”
Wärtsilä Energy Business Director of Solutions, Americas, Mikale Backman, said Wärtsilä is proud to be a partner of Cooperative Energy and expresses his feelings on what Wärtsilä brings to the energy market.
“Cooperative Energy is a forerunner in delivering a modern and flexible electricity supply to its members. Wärtsilä is proud to be a partner in this. The choice of Wärtsilä 31SG engine generation set, specifically designed for flexible power generation and allowing the integration of high levels of energy from renewable sources speaks for this,” said Backman. “Our track record in being a technology leader in power generation in 177 countries around the world, and in all types of climates and operating conditions, represents a clear indication of the value propositions Wärtsilä can deliver to the market.”
