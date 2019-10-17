Attorney general candidate campaigns in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Democratic candidate for Mississippi Attorney General campaigned in Hattiesburg Wednesday night.
Jennifer Riley Collins met voters at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.
She’s a Meridian native and a graduate of both Alcorn State University and the Mississippi College School of Law.
She’s also a retired Army colonel, who served for five years at Camp Shelby.
“Ours is a grass roots campaign and so, what I’m asking is that those people who normally and regularly go vote, that they take ten people who may feel like their voice has been lost,” Collins said. “I will tell you when I come to the table, I bring everyone’s voice to the table with me.”
Collins will face Republican Lynn Fitch in the general election on Nov. 5.
