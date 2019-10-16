WCU making progress on new, three-story student center

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Work is progressing on a new, three-story student center at William Carey University.
It’s 33,000 square feet and it will have a conference center, study halls, a grill and offices.
It’s located on the site of the former Tatum Hall, which was destroyed in the January 2017 tornado.
The new Tatum Hall stands to the west of the student center.
“I’ve heard anywhere from 80% of academic learning is learned outside the classroom, so this is a really good structure to help us attain that," said Tim Glaze, director of the Baptist Student Union and an assistant professor of religion at WCU. "So, it’s a good deal for a us, a win for everybody.”
WCU administrators hope the new center will be completed sometime in the fall of 2020.
