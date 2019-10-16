WCHS hosting 5th annual marching band competition Saturday

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) - Hundreds of high school musicians will compete in Waynesboro this Saturday afternoon in the fifth annual War Eagle Classic Marching Band Competition.
Twenty-one bands from Jackson to the Gulf Coast are taking part.
Gates open at 1:30 p.m. at the Wayne County High School Football Stadium.
“I’m estimating about 1,300 spectators in addition to just over 1,500 students on campus, so this will be the biggest single event at Wayne County High School this year,” said Joe Raymond, director of bands for the Wayne County School District.
Tickets are $10 for ages 4 and up.
Funds will help support the Wayne County band program and a Wayne County band student who’s battling cancer.
