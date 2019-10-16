Wayne County students educated on dangers of vaping

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As vaping concerns continue to rise across the nation, leaders in Wayne County met on Wednesday with students from Wayne County High School.
The use of vapes and e-cigarettes, which once were a tool for smokers who were trying to kick the habit, are now being scrutinized for targeting teenagers.
Experts in toxicology and addictions report that there are nearly 1,300 cases of severe lung injuries related to vaping in the United States.
In the Pine Belt, Kassie Coleman, D.A. 10th Circuit Court District, says considering the recent deaths involving the product, companies may be looking to make a profit off the health of teens.
“We want to warn them, to caution them, to help them to recognize that it appears that some of these companies are targeting them, we talked about the cotton candy, bubble gum flavors that seem to draw them in but also the prevalence that we’re seeing both in schools and amongst teenagers.” said Coleman, “We recognize there’s a lot of peer pressure out there and we just want them to be informed and educated when they make these decisions.”
Meanwhile, the long-term effects aren’t known, and research is still underway, and all scientist don’t always agree on how to view vaping.
For many, vaping is considerably cheaper than cigarettes and viewed as a healthy alternative to tobacco products and see the product being unfairly targeted.
