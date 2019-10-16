Supreme Court to consider resentencing for D.C. sniper

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear arguments from the Washington, D.C., sniper on getting his sentenced changed.
Lee Boyd Malvo was 17 at the time he and John Allen Muhammad fatally shot 10 people in the Washington area in 2002.
Malvo received 10 life-without-parole sentences in the killings.
Muhammad was executed.
In 2018, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Malvo should be resentenced under the Supreme Court’s rules for punishing juveniles.
Virginia’s attorney general said then that the U.S. Supreme Court should get a new hearing.
“Malvo received a fair, lawful trial in which he presented significant evidence about his age,” Mark Herring said in a statement Wednesday. "Malvo should not get out of jail, receive a lighter sentence, or drag his victims’ families through yet another prolonged legal procedure.”
