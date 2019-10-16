Rain come and goes by lunchtime, cloudy until Thursday

We’re starting off the day with scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 60s. Grab a raincoat as you head out the door because scattered showers will be expected as we start off your morning. The rain will move out of the area around lunchtime, leaving us cloudy this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s around noon before temperatures start to fall to the low 70s by this evening as the cold front moves through. Temperatures this evening will be in the 60s. It will be chilly tonight as the lows will dip into the upper 40s. Thursday will be cooler and sunny with highs near 70 and lows near 50. Sunny skies will linger into Friday with highs in the mid-70s. Tropical moisture will move in this weekend, giving us a good rain chance for Saturday and portions of Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another cold front will move in on Monday, giving us another good chance of rain and cooler temps for much of next week.