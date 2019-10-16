Petition to place beer, light wine vote on Lamar County ballot circulates

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - There is a petition going around Lamar County that would allow county residents to vote on whether or not to allow the sale of beer and light wine in the county.
“I know that this is not something that everybody wants, but I do want the opportunity to get it on the ballot and let the people decide for themselves," said Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers.
Rogers has been working on this for a few years. He says if this is passed and people vote in favor of beer and light wine sales, it would help the entire county grow.
“If you look over the rest of the county, different parts of Lamar County that’s incorporated and are able to do this, these municipalities are flourishing," Rogers said. “That’s what we want, and this is what I want for my city."
The goal is to have the motion on the ballot by the preliminary presidential election next year.
In order for that to happen, 6,000 signatures are needed.
“I think we are about a little over 1,000-2,000, so, we’re in need of a lot of signatures," Rogers said. “What we are trying to do is drive people to the website, votelamarcounty. You can download a petition there, sign it and take it to the clerk’s office."
There will be booths and tent set up with petitions to sign at all 23 Lamar County voting precincts during next month’s general election.
