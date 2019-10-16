Murder suspect was not mistakenly released from Miss. prison, MDOC commissioner says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall says that a murder suspect was not mistakenly released from custody earlier this month.
This after an Associated Press article stated that 28-year-old Joshua Murry was set free for a day and then turned himself back in to officials.
Commissioner Hall said that MDOC never received any opposition or documentation saying that Murry should not be released.
Because of this, she says, the department had no authority to continue holding him.
“Public safety is our top priority, and our agency will always work with law enforcement agencies when the proper documentation is provided to be reviewed prior to any individual’s release,” Commissioner Hall said.
Hall says that Murry received five years for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in Lowndes County.
He was credited 123 days in jail when sentenced on November 30, 2018. He was then paroled October 9th, 2019.
According to Hall, all officials were faxed the 15-day release notification on September 24, 2019.
“Mr. Murry is back in custody after reportedly surrendering to local authorities,” Commissioner Hall said. “That fact is most important, but to characterize his release from MDOC custody as a ‘mistake’ is a mistake.”
The Associated Press reported that Lowndes County officials said that Murry should have been sent there to await trial in the death of 24-year-old Jarrel Ward of Starkville.
A corrections spokesperson said that county officials never answered a September notice that Murry was eligible for parole.
Murry was on probation when he was arrested in August of last year, and, according to the Associated Press, was accused that September of planning to escape by having his girlfriend pose as a corrections officer and pretend to take him into state custody.
