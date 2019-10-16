Marion County clash features two unbeatens

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - In October 2001, two undefeated football teams met for what West Marion head coach Brad Duncan described as “the Super Bowl.”
“The biggest crowd that’s ever been in Foxworth,” Duncan said.
The Trojans (7-0) defeated Columbia (7-0) by the score of 12-7. The Wildcats returned the favor with a 26-22 win over West Marion later that season in the playoffs.
The 2001 regular season meeting was the last time West Marion and Columbia met as two unbeatens – until this coming Thursday.
The Trojans (8-0, 2-0 region 8-3A) visit the Wildcats (7-0, 2-0 region 8-3A) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“Anytime these two schools matchup – along with East Marion – it’s important,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “Now when you throw what’s at stake, both undefeated in district, it’s definitely raised the bar a little bit more. At the end of the day it’s going to be whoever can come out, execute, block and tackle – do those type of things. Both schools will probably be focused and you’re not going to have to get them excited to play this one, that’s for sure.”
“We try to stay as even keel as we can,” Duncan said. “We don’t want to get too high, don’t want to get too low. Knock on wood, we’ve been very fortunate this year to maintain a level of consistency. And part of that’s because of senior leadership.”
