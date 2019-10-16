Marion County clash features two unbeatens

“Anytime these two schools matchup – along with East Marion – it’s important,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “Now when you throw what’s at stake, both undefeated in district, it’s definitely raised the bar a little bit more. At the end of the day it’s going to be whoever can come out, execute, block and tackle – do those type of things. Both schools will probably be focused and you’re not going to have to get them excited to play this one, that’s for sure.”